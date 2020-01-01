Bobbi Kristina Brown’s ex-partner Nick Gordon dies at 30

The ex-partner of the late Bobbi Kristina Brown, has died. Nick Gordon was 30 years old.

Gordon’s attorney confirmed his client’s death in a statement to The Associated Press. He did not give a cause of death.

Brown was the daughter of singers Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown.

She was found unresponsive in a bathtub in 2015 and died after months in a coma. Investigators were not able to determine exactly how Brown died.

Her family blamed Gordon, accusing him in the lawsuit of giving her a “toxic cocktail.”

Gordon was never charged in the case, but he was found responsible in a wrongful death lawsuit.

