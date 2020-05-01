Bobblehead figures of Governor Andy Beshear for sale

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum is selling bobbleheads of Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear.

The museum will donate $5 from every purchase to support the Protect the Heroes Fund. It's the same fund the museum raised $185,000 for through the sale of other bobbleheads, like the one of Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Beshear bobbleheads are only available at the museum's online store. They feature the governor standing at a podium as he makes an address. They're $25 each with an $8 shipping charge.

