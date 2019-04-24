Body cam video shows deputy punching man handcuffed to hospital bed

Prosecutors are demanding an investigation after a Florida deputy beat up a suspect in a hospital bed.

The incident was caught on the Broward County Sheriff’s deputy's body cam. (Source: WSVN/CNN)

Twenty-six-year-old David O’Connell was arrested at a Walmart in Pompano Beach in January and charged with resisting arrest without violence.

His attorney said he declined medical attention but was still taken to Broward Health North.

Inside the hospital, cuffed to the bed, O’Connell cursed repeatedly at Deputy Jorge Sabrino.

The deputy is then seen closing the door to the hospital room. He approached the bed and punched O’Connell in the face, WSVN reported.

He then proceeds to bend his arm behind his back.

He'd later write in his report that O’Connell tried to push him and charged him with battery on an officer.

But the body cam video, which the deputy even points to during the incident, seems to show otherwise.

Prosecutors would later drop the battery charge

Now, in a letter to the sheriff, the public defender’s office is calling for an investigation.

“It shows how brazen and how comfortable he is in using this type of force and that he will use it, even when he knows the camera is running,” said Broward County prosecutor Gordon Weekes.

