Body found at Knott County marina

The Knott County coroner has confirmed the body of a 46-year-old man was discovered at the Carr Creek Lake Marina.

According to sister station WYMT, the body was located near the boat ramp at the marina early Thursday morning.

“At this point, we think he fell out of the boat, says Knott County Coroner Corey Watson. “He would normally do a lot of night fishing, this was a fairly common thing for the individual.”

Officials have not released a name yet, and say they currently don’t believe that foul play was involved.