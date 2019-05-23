Body found at Knott County marina

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Thu 11:38 AM, May 23, 2019

HINDMAN, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) The Knott County coroner has confirmed the body of a 46-year-old man was discovered at the Carr Creek Lake Marina.

According to sister station WYMT, the body was located near the boat ramp at the marina early Thursday morning.

“At this point, we think he fell out of the boat, says Knott County Coroner Corey Watson. “He would normally do a lot of night fishing, this was a fairly common thing for the individual.”

Officials have not released a name yet, and say they currently don’t believe that foul play was involved.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus