Kentucky State Police are investigating after the body of a man was found in a Cumberland County creek.

Troopers say they received a call that a body had been found in a creek off northbound KY 61 around 3:40 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators identified the man as 28-year-old Jordan Moore of Burkesville. Police say Moore had been entered as a missing person on Feb. 15.

An autopsy is scheduled to be performed.