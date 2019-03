Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn told WKYT police are investigating the fifth homicide of the year on Kirk Court in the Green Acres subdivision.

Ginn said two residents heard several gunshots and called 911. Police found a young man with multiple gunshot wounds in between homes in the Green Acres City Park.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The body has been identified, Ginn is working to contact the family. The body will be taken to Frankfort for an autopsy.