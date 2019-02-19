Body found in Knox County identified as missing woman

Kentucky State Police say a body found in Knox County on Monday has been identified as a woman who had been reported missing.

On Tuesday afternoon, police said the woman was Shannon Harkins Wombles, 43, of Flat Lick.

Police say family members reported Wombles missing on February 12, but family said they had not seen Wombles since late December.

Police say Wombles' vehicle was found at the end of Ed Harp Lane on January 7. Her body was found Monday around 150 yards from where that vehicle was found.

Police say an autopsy, conducted Tuesday, showed Wombles had no trauma to her body, and drowning and hypothermia could not be ruled out. Police say they're also awaiting toxicology reports, which could take up to two weeks.