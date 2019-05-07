Body found in Taylor County identified as missing 87-year-old man

Authorities have identified a deceased person found in Taylor County as 87-year-old Tom Curry.

Curry had been reported missing on April 1, and crews searched for him for days on foot, by UTV, on horseback and with dogs to no avail.

According to the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call from a man working on his fence on Smith Ridge Road Thursday, who stated he located a deceased person along the fence row.

When deputies arrived to the scene, they saw that Curry had died approximately 400 yards from his home and another 100 yards away from Smith Ridge Road.

The sheriff’s office will follow up Curry’s missing persons case with a death investigation pending the findings of the State Medical Examiner’s Office.

