The search is over for a missing Jessamine County man who disappeared in the Kentucky River.

According to Jessamine Co. EMA, after days of searching the man's body was found in High Bridge.

[PREVIOUS: Search continues for man missing in Kentucky River near Lock 7]

We're told the man was swimming Thursday near lock number 7 when the current pulled him out.

Officials said Friday that their mission had moved from search and rescue to recovery.