Boeing to restart airplane production in Seattle

Boeing says it will resume all commercial airplane production in phases at its Seattle area facilities next week after suspending operations in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company says 27,000 of its employees will return to work under new measures put in place to keep people safe and fight the spread of the virus.

Employees for the 737, 747, 767 and 777 airplanes will return as early as Monday with most returning to work by Tuesday, officials said. Employees for the 787 program will return next Thursday and Friday.

