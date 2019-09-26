Boil water advisory issued for much of Madison County

A boil water advisory is in effect for much of Madison County.

Richmond Utilities says a water line from its storage pumping facility broke early Thursday morning.

The break led to low water pressure across Richmond. Water pressure has since been restored, but the drop in pressure triggered the boil water advisory, according to Lonnie Banks, Water Quality Manager with Richmond Utilities.

Other districts that get their water from Richmond are also impacted.

The boil water advisory is in place for Richmond Utilities, Madison County Utilities District and Kirksville Water Association customers.

Customers are asked to boil their drinking water for two to three minutes.

Banks says once water samples are collected, it will take 18 hours for the results to be returned. At that time, the boil water advisory can be lifted, assuming the results are normal.

