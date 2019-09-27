Boil water advisory lifted in Richmond

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A boil water advisory has been lifted in Richmond, but other parts of Madison County remain under the advisory.
Richmond Utilities told WKYT the advisory for its customers was lifted around 1:30 a.m. Friday.
The advisory went into effect early Thursday morning following a break in a Richmond Utilities water line.
As a result, Madison County Utilities District and Kirksville Water Association customers were also placed under a boil water advisory. Both groups are serviced by Richmond Utilities.
The Madison County Utilities District says its boil water advisory will likely last through Friday.