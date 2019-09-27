Boil water advisory lifted in Richmond

A boil water advisory has been lifted in Richmond, but other parts of Madison County remain under the advisory.

Richmond Utilities told WKYT the advisory for its customers was lifted around 1:30 a.m. Friday.

The advisory went into effect early Thursday morning following a break in a Richmond Utilities water line.

As a result, Madison County Utilities District and Kirksville Water Association customers were also placed under a boil water advisory. Both groups are serviced by Richmond Utilities.

The Madison County Utilities District says its boil water advisory will likely last through Friday.

