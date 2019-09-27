Boil water advisory lifted in Richmond

By  | 
Posted:

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A boil water advisory has been lifted in Richmond, but other parts of Madison County remain under the advisory.

Richmond Utilities told WKYT the advisory for its customers was lifted around 1:30 a.m. Friday.

The advisory went into effect early Thursday morning following a break in a Richmond Utilities water line.

As a result, Madison County Utilities District and Kirksville Water Association customers were also placed under a boil water advisory. Both groups are serviced by Richmond Utilities.

The Madison County Utilities District says its boil water advisory will likely last through Friday.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus