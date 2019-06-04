Bomb squad called in after blasting cap found in Georgetown yard

A blasting cap was found in the backyard of a Georgetown home, prompting an emergency response.

Georgetown Police

Georgetown police say the cap turned out to not pose a risk to anyone, but the man who reported the discovery did the right thing by calling them.

A crew was helping the homeowner relocate a back fence. It was about two-feet beneath the surface as they were diffing. He recognized the object as a blasting cap.

Lexington's bomb squad arrived as a precaution.

The homeowner said her home was built 14 years ago and believes the cap was in the ground for at least that long,