UPDATE: I-75 reopens after bomb threat

UPDATE: 2:56 a.m. April 10, 2020

The road is back open as of now.

ORIGINAL STORY

I-75 in Madison County is shut down both ways currently due to a bomb threat.

According to Kentucky State Police, an undentified person called in a bomb threat and a suspicious package was found off I-75 at Exit 87.

KSP is currently on scene. Richmond Police and the Richmond Fire Department also responded to the scene. I-75 is shut down in both directions in the area.

This is a developing story, and we will update you when we get more information.