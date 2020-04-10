UPDATE: I-75 reopens after bomb threat

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: 2:56 a.m. April 10, 2020
The road is back open as of now.
ORIGINAL STORY
I-75 in Madison County is shut down both ways currently due to a bomb threat.
According to Kentucky State Police, an undentified person called in a bomb threat and a suspicious package was found off I-75 at Exit 87.
KSP is currently on scene. Richmond Police and the Richmond Fire Department also responded to the scene. I-75 is shut down in both directions in the area.
This is a developing story, and we will update you when we get more information.