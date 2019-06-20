Bomb threats create traffic problem on New Circle Road

Lexington police are investigating bomb threats toward businesses along a stretch of New Circle Road.

A bomb threat forced businesses to evacuate Thursday afternoon in Lexington. (Angela Reighard/WKYT)

Police had to block portions of the inner loop of New Circle Road near the Bryan Station Road intersection as a result of the threats.

Several businesses evacuated as a result of the threats.

Police have found nothing suspicious to believe the threats are valid.

Officers have since reopened New Circle Road, but the Kroger parking lot is still blocked off.