Bond set at $2 million for man accused of shooting at Kentucky officer

A judge has set bail at $2 million for Jacob Julick, 27, the man accused of firing at police officers in Erlanger and who was involved in a standoff Tuesday with SWAT in Cincinnati.

Dispatchers say the shots allegedly fired at the police occurred on June, 6 on Dixie Highway.

Our reporting partners at Fox19 in Cincinnati report that Julick is now facing two charges for attempted murder for firing at the Likeside Park officers, as well as possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and first-degree persistent felony offender.

Julick was also involved in a police pursuit after being spotted by Covington police early Saturday morning. Julick allegedly drove erratically, including jumping onto the sidewalk to avoid a stopped traffic light at one point. Police also say he drove at dangerous speeds and tried to ram the officer's vehicle during the chase. The officers used evasive driving maneuvers to avoid a collision. A third attempted murder charge was leveled for trying to hit the officers' vehicle.

Police also say they were forced to abandon the pursuit due to the risk to the public after Julick reached speeds of 80 miles per hour on Winston Avenue.

On Tuesday Julick was surrounded by SWAT in Cincinnati in what turned out to be a five-hour standoff. He faces charges of fleeing or evading police, wanton endangerment, and parole violation.

Julick will appear in Kenton County District Court Thursday morning, where Commonwealth's Attorney Rob Sanders says Julick could face increased sentences due to his criminal history. Sanders says the attempted murder could increase from the usual 10 to 20-year prison sentence up to 20 to 50 years.

The investigation continues as authorities seek to discover how Julick was able to stay at large as long as he did and whether he was aided by anyone during that time.