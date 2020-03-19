Bono dedicates new song to anyone ‘in a tight spot and still singing’ amid coronavirus pandemic

If there’s one man synonymous with penning songs inspired by international suffering, it’s Bono.

U2 frontman Bono shared a new song inspired by everyone dealing with the coronavirus outbreak around the world. (Source: CNN)

The U2 frontman shared a new tune on his band’s Instagram account Tuesday night. It’s called “Let Your Love Be Known,” and Bono said it’s dedicated to anyone across the globe “in a tight spot and still singing" during the coronavirus pandemic.

In his caption for the video, Bono mentioned Italians, who are facing a massive outbreak that has claimed more than 2,500 lives.

The 59-year-old singer also dedicated the song to doctors, nurses and his fellow countrymen in Ireland.

Tuesday was St. Patrick’s Day, but it was a more somber affair than usual, as many festivities in Ireland – and around the world – were canceled because of the virus outbreak.

