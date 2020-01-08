Booker files for Senate seat held by Mitch McConnell

Kentucky state Rep. Charles Booker has officially filed to enter the Democratic primary for the seat held by Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Booker is a freshman state lawmaker.

He joins a crowded field of Democrats competing to challenge McConnell, a key ally of President Donald Trump.

McConnell is seeking a seventh term this year.

Booker said Wednesday he's ready to take on the establishment in both political parties.

Amy McGrath, a retired Marine combat pilot, has raised nearly $17 million and is widely seen as the frontrunner for the Democratic nomination.