Booker taking 2020 campaign, call for social justice to Iowa

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker is taking his call for social justice to Iowa, where he plans to visit with African-American leaders on his first trip to the early 2020 caucus state as a Democratic presidential candidate.

Booker is using rhetoric reminiscent of the civil rights movement to distinguish himself early in the 2020 race. And although Iowa is a vastly white state, the sentiment echoes within the state's Democratic base.

During his two-day trip beginning Friday, Booker is also scheduled to campaign at a Mason City church known for its support of same-sex marriages. He is also scheduled to make stops in Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, Marshalltown and Des Moines.

Booker announced his candidacy last week.

