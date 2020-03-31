Officer posting story-time videos online creates a movement

The coronavirus is changing lives for all of us, including our children.

It's also been a time where people across our community have been able to spread joy and positivity, allowing for some light in all the darkness.

In an era of social distancing, Kentucky State Police public affairs officer Robert Purdy is trying to connect to kids. He's posting videos of story-time reading online.

"Teachers are at home reading to kids, and this was an opportunity for us to do what we've been doing for years, and that's going to classrooms talking to individuals, talking to kids and just take that and move it to digital," Purdy says.

He calls the videos "Books and Badges," and they've done more than just entertain. Purdy says it's started a kind of movement. Troopers, officers, and firefighters across the county are posting videos.

"One more way that we can reach out and make kids smile even though that they're home away from their friends and stuck in their houses for extended periods of time," says Richard Tate of the Richmond Fire Department. "If we can have a positive impact on somebody's life, that's just what we enjoy doing."

As for Purdy? He's happy to bring some light during a time of darkness.

"I would just encourage people to find new opportunities to interact and to be positive. I think there's a lot of things going on and if we can all meet the difficulties we are going through with positivity, that's really going to make a difference in somebody's life," Purdy says.

Showing creativity in ways to keep connected while staying physically apart.

Purdy says he hopes people across the country will get involved. It doesn't have to just involve reading books. He says any video, whether it's an inside look into a police car or fire truck, can have an impact.