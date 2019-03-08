Boone Co. clerk dies unexpectedly

Boone County Clerk Kenny Brown, 53, died Friday unexpectedly.

First responders were called to Brown's Florence home at 5:20 p.m. for a welfare check.

A friend says they were on the phone with Brown when it was suddenly disconnected.

First responders found Brown inside. The coroner says he died of natural causes and as a result of a history of medical issues.

The sheriff's office described Brown as an innovator and a true conservative.

Rep. Robert Goforth, R-East Bernstadt, offered his condolences in a Facebook post.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been set.