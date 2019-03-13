Boone Co. man convicted in 2012 murder

A Northern Kentucky man has been found guilty in a 2012 murder.

A jury returned guilty verdicts on charges of murder and tampering with physical evidence on Wednesday, convicting 45-year-old David Wayne Dooley in the death of Michelle Mockbee.

The Attorney General’s Office believes Dooley murdered Mockbee after she discovered he had been falsifying time cards and stealing from Thermo Fisher Scientific in Boone County, where he worked as a janitor. Attorneys believe Mockbee may have surprised Dooley as he was breaking into her office back on May 29, 2012.

Dooley was first convicted of the murder back in 2014. In 2016, however, it was discovered that a video of an unknown man walking around the warehouse less than 12 hours prior to the murder had not been provided by the original prosecutor.

After a weeklong hearing, the trial court set the case for a retrial.

“Justice demands a fair trial process,” said Attorney General Andy Beshear. “Through this retrial, Mr. Dooley received a fair trial and was convicted. Justice has now been served.”

The jury is now hearing evidence regarding the appropriate penalty for Dooley.

