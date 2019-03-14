Boone Co. teen hit by SUV while running across busy road

The Boone County Sheriff says a 14-year-old girl was hit by an SUV while crossing busy Limaburg Road Thursday, as she raced after a second teen who had narrowly avoided being hit only seconds before.

Witnesses tell the Boone County Sheriff that three young women were walking along the sidewalk when one of them tried to run across the road, hesitated in the middle and tried to run back, but then turned again and crossed the road, barely avoiding being struck. A second teen then ran across Limaburg Road and was hit by an SUV. The third teen reportedly stayed put on the sidewalk.

The Sheriff says traffic was heavy at the time of the incident, and that the SUV was unable to stop in time to avoid the collision. Speed is not suspected to be a factor in the crash.

According to the Sheriff, the 14-year-old who was hit was sent to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital with hip and pelvic injuries. The Sheriff says the group was walking from Conner Middle School.

