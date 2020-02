The manager of a famous Berea landmark is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from the business.

Police say someone at Boone Tavern called to report nearly $70,000 had been stolen.

According to police, their investigation showed the general manager, James Smock, had stolen nearly $64,000 from daily deposits and close to $4,000 from the house bank.

Smock was arrested on February 9 on a charge of theft by unlawful taking.