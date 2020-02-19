Boone Tavern manager appears in court

The manager of a famous Berea landmark was in court Wednesday morning.

It a short day in court for James Smock as he waived his preliminary trial to the Madison County Grand Jury.

Smock is accused of taking nearly $70,000 from the Boone Tavern between August 2019 and January 2020 while he was the manager.

An employee from the tavern alerted police to the theft.

The investigation found that Smock told someone he took the money to gamble.

[RELATED: Boone Tavern GM accused of stealing thousands from business]

Smock was arrested earlier this month. He’s facing a charge of theft by unlawful taking.

He is currently out of jail on bond.