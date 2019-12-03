Born on Thanksgiving Day, here's Tammy's Thanksgiving surprise

You might remember Tammy, the pregnant horse that was found with a gunshot wound in Jessamine County last month.

Rescuers got in touch with the Kentucky Equine Adoption Center and Tammy was transported to Park Equine Hospital in Versailles for treatment.

On Thanksgiving Day, Tammy delivered a healthy colt.

As part of #GivingTuesday, The Kentucky Equine Adoption Center invites people to donate for the care of Tammy, Jose and all the horses at the adoption center.

For more information on how to donate to The Kentucky Equine Adoption Center visit www.kyeac.org