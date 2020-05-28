Boston Marathon canceled, virtual race to take place instead

BOSTON (Gray Media) - The Boston Marathon has been canceled for the first time in its 124-year history.

The marathon was previously postponed from April to Sept. 14 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The organizers of the event announced the decision on Thursday to cancel the 2020 Boston Marathon. They reported that in place of the physical road running event, the marathon will be held virtually.

According to the event’s website, participants will have the week of Sept. 7 to complete 26.2 miles in six hours with proof of timing.

More information on the guidelines for the virtual 2020 Boston Marathon can be found on their website.

