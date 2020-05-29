Bourbon Co. Chamber invites public to online auction of local vendors

The Bourbon County Chamber of Commerce is encouraging members of Team Kentucky to shop locally at an online auction.

Products from 24 area businesses will be showcased, and participants can make bids on them in the comments section.

Executive Director Lauren Biddle says the goal of the auction is to give local business owners a much-needed boost in revenue.

“I’m thinking of Bourbon County in this as a charity,” she says. “That's something we've never had to do before, but we need do need to put money back into our economy at this point and we do need to market our local stores and say, ‘Hey, we're open for business!’"

WKYT’s Andrea Walker will be co-hosting the event.

It starts at 7 p.m. on the Bourbon County Chamber’s Facebook page.

