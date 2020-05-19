Bourbon County facing high water issues

Water is rising in Bourbon County leaving some roads impassable.

Houston Road is closed off because of an overflowing creek.

A man who lives on the edge of the flooding continues to walk outside and check on his home. He says he is trying to gauge when he should pack up and leave.

Road crews have also closed off Oaks Golf Course because of flooding.

The National Weather Service has continued to send out alerts telling people to stay away from some areas.

"On some of the turns, they need to have a drain bins for the rain on some of these curves because there's just nowhere for the rain to go except for on the side of the turns," said Sarah Bugg in Bourbon County.

A lot of people have stopped near Paris High School just to look, especially those who play sports and even some Paris High School Coaches. They put any items which were on the field up, but say this water is sure to cause field damage.

