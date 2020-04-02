Bourbon County girl celebrates 18th birthday with drive-up party

A pandemic could not keep Imani Garr from breaking into her 18th year of life on a high note.

Friends and family parked in front of Garr's home to ensure she would not go without a celebration. Her mother Krystal Brooks says her daughter was never supposed to live past six weeks so this birthday had to be celebrated the right way surrounded by the people that matter most.

"The love they show, the support they give us, and I believe that has what kept her and me going for all these years," said Brooks.

The local fire department also showed up Thursday morning to send their well wishes.

Garr is preparing to graduate in May and continue her life filled with love and family.

