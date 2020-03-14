Bourbon County reports first case of COVID-19

A Facebook post from the Bourbon County Health Department states they have a positive COVID-19 case.

Additional patient information was not available at the time of publication, including information that might indicate where the patient is being treated.

The health department continues to urge the community to take preventive measures against the virus, like frequent handwashing, practicing social distancing, and staying home when sick.

Bourbon County now joins the list with Fayette, Harrison, Jefferson, and Montgomery counties that have had positive coronavirus cases.