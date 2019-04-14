Bourbon fans wait in line for chance to buy Pappy Van Winkle

Bourbon lovers know the name. Pappy Van Winkle.

At hundreds of dollars per bottle, it can be pretty hard to get.

Saturday people from all over Kentucky stood in line at the Liquor Barn near Hamburg for the chance to take some home. The drawing worked like a lottery and for those who had their name selected, it was worth the long wait.

"A lot of my friends were doing it, and I thought it would be a fun hobby to get into. Next thing I know I'm standing outside Liquor Barn at seven in the morning, so it kind of was a slippery slope,” said lottery attendee Ben Taylor.

Some of the bourbon fans collect the bottles, others crack them open to enjoy. Regardless, anytime there’s mention of Pappy Van Winkle, it’s sure to get attention in the Bluegrass.

"It's really unique. That's what I love about Kentucky. It's such a family here. We all know bourbon and horses, and it's just a real community. There's a lot of proud people in Kentucky,” said Liquor Barn Customer Experience Concierge, Pam Begley.

After the lottery, Liquor Barn hosted a Kentucky-Proud show complete with bourbon samples.

