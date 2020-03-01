Bourbon is making tails wag for a good cause

What's better than bourbon and man's best friend? Bourbon supporting man's best friend. And that's exactly what the Lexington Humane Society is doing.

"We are actually partnering with Bluegrass Distillers and Bluegrass Distillers is selling a bourbon specifically for LHS to benefit the animals at the Lexington Humane Society. We are so excited!" Ashley Hammond, Director of Fundraising at LHS, said. "There are a limited number of bottles and each bottle is only fifty dollars. Fifty dollars for a bottle of bourbon to support our animals."

Hammond says that it's a great bourbon that's doing great things. Her and her coworkers picked this barrel specifically to be bottled. On top of that, a whopping twenty dollars, out of that fifty for each bottle, goes directly to the Lexington Humane Society.

"We have so many awesome dogs, cats, puppies, kittens, bunnies, available for adoption at our Lexington Humane Society adoption centers all the time," Hammond said. "So the amount of money that this bourbon is going to bring in is fantastic to help us continue to provide the lifesaving care, medication, TLC, food, shelter, for all of the animals that turn to LHS."

If bourbon isn't quite your vibe, and you're not ready to adopt, you can always volunteer or foster an animal with the Lexington Humane Society.

They also have a fun event called Tails & Ales to raise money for their animals coming up on Friday, March 6th.

