An axe-throwing business’ special offer is raising eyebrows on social media.

In a Facebook post, Flip ‘N Axe is offering free toilet paper to customers who purchase an hour of axe throwing time.

At the time of the posting, the business stated they had 1,000 rolls of toilet paper to give out.

WBKO reports the owner of the business works at a janitorial company and has access to quite a lot of toilet paper.