Bowling Green considers addition of 'Fairness Ordinance'

The Bowling Green City Commission will meet Tuesday for the second reading of the proposed Fairness Ordinance.

The City Commission previously met April 16th for the first reading of the Fairness Ordinance where they voted 3-2 against adopting it.

Supporters of the Fairness Ordinance told 13 News it would protect people from being discriminated against for their sexual orientation or gender identity.

Officials said currently there are no local laws protecting the LGBTQ community in Bowling Green from discrimination and passing the Fairness Ordinance would provide a governing body to report to.

"You feel absolutely powerless and disgusted, more so when you find out that there is nothing that can be done, that you're stuck in that, that that is the law, that there is nobody you can report that to," said Paul Carter, a Bowling Green resident who said he has faced discrimination based off his sexual orientation.

Those against the Fairness Ordinance believe it is not necessary and would force business owners to go against their religious beliefs.

Some city officials have argued it is not needed because there are no reported cases of LGBTQ discrimination in Bowling Green, but supporters believe more people would report if they knew where to go to do so.

"I mean, that individual could go to the local human rights commission and put a report on file, but the local human rights commission has no ability to do anything about that because no law exists, no rule exists that says the person has been wronged," said Bowling Green City Commissioner Brian "Slim" Nash.

The Bowling Green City Commission meeting begins Tuesday at 4:30 pm.

Officials said those who want to attend should arrive early.