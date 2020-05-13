Bowling Green doctor on frontline of COVID-19 battle tests positive

Med Center Health is reporting that Dr. Rebecca Shadowen, a major figure in containing COVID-19 in Warren County, has tested positive for the virus.

Dr. Shadowen has over two decades of experience working in infectious diseases.

A statement from Med Center Health’s CEO, Connie Smith reads, in part, “Dr. Shadowen has been at the forefront of our community’s fight against COVID-19. She has provided invaluable leadership and expertise not only to Med Center Health but to other area hospitals, health care facilities and community partners.”

Dr. Shadowen, herself, confirmed the news in a statement, saying, “COVID-19 does not discriminate in its ability to penetrate our homes and communities. I tested positive for the virus yesterday and have been admitted to the hospital.”

It is believed Dr. Shadowen contracted the virus after an elderly family member received care at home from an infected caregiver.

