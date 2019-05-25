Boy Scouts plant flags for veterans ahead of Memorial Day

Local Boy Scout troops are honoring veterans this Memorial Day weekend. Troops met at Camp Nelson National Cemetery Saturday to place American flags in front of veterans' graves.

"These people served in wars that helped this country grow. By youth putting these flags here and helping them, it really shows these families that we care," said Dylan Asher, a Boy Scout.

Nearly 15,000 veterans are buried in the cemetery, but it took troops only a few hours to lay down the flags.

"It doesn't really surprise me that we're doing it so quickly now because a lot of us know what we're doing. We just do it and have fun," said Eli Harrod.

Girl Scout troops and members of the community also assisted in the effort, which required using both hands to push the flags into the ground.

"There's a lot of attention to detail. It has to be approximately one foot from the grave and you push it down,” said Trevor Agent, who worked the front part of the cemetery with his troop members.

JB Reynolds, Committee Chairman of Bluegrass Council Boy Scouts Troop 11, said he was happy to see his troops giving back to their country despite being so young.

“They put their heart and soul into the reason why they're out here, and that's to honor those who came before them.”