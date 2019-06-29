Boy with autism drowns in backyard pool in Florence

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says a boy with autism drowned Saturday afternoon in his neighbor’s pool in Florence.

Madou Ba, 11, was found unconscious in a neighbor’s pool after his parents reported him missing.

Deputies were called out around 5 p.m. to Rose Petal Drive after the boy's family realized he had not been seen for 20 minutes.

When deputies learned the family had visited a neighbor’s home that had a pool, they asked that the neighbor check the pool area.

The neighbor found Madou in the pool unconscious and began CPR.

Madou was transported to St. Elizabeth Hosptial when he died.

Investigators believe that it was an accident and that Madou was drawn to the water.