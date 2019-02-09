Boyd Co. man arrested after stabbing, standoff

A man is behind bars after a standoff with police early Saturday morning.

Officers with the Ashland Police Department say they were called to an apartment complex on Beech Street after a resident reported they had been stabbed by a neighbor following an argument.

When investigators got to the scene, they found the victim, who was sent to the hospital for treatment. The victim was last reported in stable condition.

Police say the suspect, 57-year-old William J. Cooper, had barricaded himself in an apartment. Officers say a four-hour standoff ensued before they were able to make entry into the apartment and take Cooper into custody.

Cooper was taken to the Boyd County Detention Center where he faces 1st degree assault and burglary charges.

