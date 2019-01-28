Boyle Co. High School wins first-ever KHSAA esports championship

Boyle County High School won the first-ever KHSAA esports championship on Monday.

The state championship contests took place between squads from St. Henry District and Boyle County at Collins High School. Boyle won 2-0 against St. Henry.

Collins High School and Wolfe County High School were semi-finalists in the tournament.

The KHSAA esports Season Zero began in October and the students competed on the game League of Legends through a partnership with PlayVs, according to the KHSAA.

The KHSAA says their esports program for schools across the state will expand for the spring season with teams competing in games including, League of Legends, SMITE and Rocket League.



