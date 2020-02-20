Boyle Co. Sheriff's Office getting new K9 to replace one who died in crash

The Boyle County Sheriff's Department is getting another four-legged officer.

The Boyle County Sheriff's Office is getting a new K-9. Meet 15 month-year-old Hero. (WKYT)

Last month K-9 Niki was with her handler Deputy Casey McCoy when their truck was hit on the US 150 bypass. Niki was killed in the crash.

The Sheriff's office says Niki was the best drug dog the department ever had. Now they're hoping a new K-9 will fill her place.

McCoy says it's been a difficult adjustment for his wife and children and his day to work has been affected without a partner.

"I miss her, my family misses her, sometimes you start talking about her and it brings back all the stuff that you do miss about her. It's hard going home after a shift or going home at night and she was always there," said McCoy.

A team from the sheriff's department just got back from choosing their next dog, 15 month-year-old Hero, a tan Belgian Malinois.

Hero is getting obedience and police skills training in Florida. In about a month, McCoy will go back to pick up his new partner and bond with him.