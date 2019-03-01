Boyle Co. armed robbery puts elementary school on alert

The Boyle County Sheriff says someone made off with an undisclosed amount of cash during an armed robbery in Perryville.

According to the Sheriff, the robbery happened around 9:00 a.m.at the Monticello Banking Company on East 2nd Street. A man with a gun reportedly went into the bank, took money, and then left in an undetermined direction.

Nearby Perryville Elementary was notified to be on alert after the robbery, though the Sheriff says there is no immediate threat to the school.

A statement from Boyle County Schools reads, "Perryville Elementary School is currently on a soft lockdown because of a bank robbery nearby. Soft lockdown means the children can’t go outside, and there are restrictions about who can enter the building."