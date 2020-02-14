Boyle Co. deputies: Driver at traffic stop had marijuana in plain view

Deputies say a traffic stop ended with an arrest for drug trafficking early Friday morning.

According to a Facebook post from the Boyle County Sheriff’s Office, deputies pulled a vehicle over on the U.S. 127 Bypass at Stewart’s Lane.

When officials talked to the driver, identified as 51-year-old Ernest Slaven of Harrodsburg, they say they saw marijuana in plain view.

Deputies then conducted a search on the vehicle, during which they found 1 ounce of methamphetamine hidden in a Red Bull container, several empty baggies, scales, marijuana, pills, and other drug paraphernalia.

Slaven was arrested and faces several charges of drug trafficking and possession.

He is in the Boyle County Detention Center.

