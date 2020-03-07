Boyle Co. deputies: Suspect tossed drugs while running from investigators

A man is behind bars in the Boyle County Detention Center after trying to run away from authorities during a narcotics investigation.

According to a Facebook post from the Boyle County Sheriff’s Office, investigators were looking into drug activity at the Danville Manor parking lot, when Eldon “E Money” Washington jumped out of his vehicle and ran off on foot.

Deputies say while running, Washington dropped several baggies containing narcotics. He was eventually caught behind the Danville Manor.

After collecting the baggies, investigators say Washington had tried to get rid of about two ounces of meth, five grams of heroin, and three grams of synthetic marijuana.

Washington now faces charges of fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, tampering with evidence, and drug trafficking.

