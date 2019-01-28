Boyle Co. deputy injured after windshield hit by rock, two teens arrested

Two teenagers are now in police custody after a Boyle County deputy was injured after his windshield was shattered by a rock.

Police say the teenagers threw a softball-sized rock which caused the deputy to lose control and crash.

Boyle County Deputy Philip Dean was the responding officer and is now in the hospital. Police say he suffered facial fractures, cuts and bruises. He is sore, but he is up and moving around, according to police.

"He was responding without lights and sirens. They way he described it his windshield just exploded," said Boyle County Sheriff Derek Robbins.

At about 5 a.m. on Sunday, calls were coming in of people throwing eggs at vehicles or rocks.

Another victim was Ron McKinney, who is a truck driver.

"If it hits the windshield or the truck I could swerve," said McKinney. "Bad road conditions I could lose control and end up in the ditch."

Police spoke with other victims, including one man who had dash cam video that was hit with an egg. It led to the arrests of the two teenagers.

"There's nothing good that happens that late with two teenagers," said Sheriff Robbins. "No reason to be out that late. Whether you snuck out or whatever."

Both of the teens are charged with assault on a police officer, criminal mischief, leaving the scene of an accident and failure to render aid.

