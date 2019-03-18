Boyle Co. man warns of repeated suspicious 'Medicare' calls

We all get phone calls we don't want.

Tom Ellis, who lives in Boyle County, says he has gotten a lot lately.

"Three calls today," he told WKYT's Garrett Wymer. "Each one was our 'final call,' our 'final notice.'"

Ellis says he has gotten a number of calls where someone is trying to get his Medicare information, but, because he spent nearly his entire career in the health care industry, he knew better than to fall for what he knows is a scam. Still, he says he called the Medicare hotline just to be sure, and they confirmed it is not legit. But it sounds convincing, so he says he worries it might trick others.

"In our church we probably have 40+ people in their eighties and nineties, and to receive a threatening phone call about something that could put their future in peril financially, many people would respond to it in fear," Ellis said.

The latest message he got on his answering machine told him: "This is your final notice. If you do not act soon, Medicare will label you ineligible for coverage."

The AARP has warned of scams like this before.

Kentucky's Attorney General has also recently warned of a similar scam for Social Security numbers, a popular ploy during tax season.

If you get a phone call of any type that you think is a scam, experts say to take down the number and report it.

You can also sign up to get scam alerts from the state attorney general's office here.

