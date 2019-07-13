Boyle Co. woman charged after dog found deceased, chained in back yard

Police in Danville have charged a woman with animal cruelty after being called to a home for an apparently deceased dog chained up in the backyard of the woman’s home.

Officers say they went to the Adams Street home around 3 p.m. Friday. When they got there, they found the dog dead in a confined area. According to police, the area had inadequate shelter and was strewn with molded food and feces.

After Animal Control was called in, police knocked and banged on both the front and back doors of the home, but no one answered. When they knocked, police say they could hear other dogs barking inside.

In order for Animal Control to check on the welfare of the other animals, police went ahead and entered the front door of the home. That’s when they found 38-year-old Kimberly Naylor standing in the kitchen. She was arrested, charged with 2nd-degree cruelty to animals, and taken to the Boyle County Detention Center.

Animal Control removed three other dogs from the residence. Officers say they will be following up with additional charges.

