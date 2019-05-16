Boyle County High School graduating class features 10 pairs of twins

You may do a double take when you see Boyle County High School's Class of 2019, as there are 10 sets of twins planning to graduate.

Bryan and Keith Stocker is one of the 10 sets of twins graduating May 25.

“My Mom used to say that identical twins seek each other out," one of the Stockers said.

The Stockers are identical twins, but they maintain a different appearance. Most of the 10 twins are fraternal, meaning they don't look identical.

"We’ve gone here since the 8th grade. At first, a lot of people thought we did look alike," twins Samuel and Brian Johnson said. "We didn’t see it since we had spent so much time together.”

Many of the twins will be going their separate ways, as many are pursuing different careers at different universities.

Boyle County High School's graduating class is 219, which means approximately 9 percent are twins. Below is a list of the twin siblings.

Zach and Brandon Casey

Blake and Michaela Carpenter

Micah and Caleb Enlow

Ben and Sam Johnson

Jeremy and Jordan Jones

Josh and Jacob Marin-Bernal

Nate andSarah Snyder (Not Pictured)

Bryan and Keith Stocker

Jack and Seth Stomberger

Kiara and Kyra Thornton