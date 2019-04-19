Boyle County Schools approved random student drug testing

The Boyle County Board of Education has approved a random school drug testing policy.

The school board voted to approve the policy during a Thursday night meeting.

District leaders say the policy is an effort to prevent students from being on drugs.

"This is simply another tool, along with prevention lessons and instruction in resiliency skills, to support our students in deterring drug use and intervening early with counseling services for students who are found to be positive," District Health Coordinator Pam Tamme said.

The school will contact the students' parents or guardian if they test positive. If the student is 18 or older, the school will directly interview them to see if there are any prescribed medications which would lead to a positive test.

Staff members with the exception of bus drivers are not currently drug tested. The school board may soon consider staff testing once the district proposes a new personnel policy.

