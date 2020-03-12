Boyle County Schools closing for 4 weeks

Boyle County Schools will close for a month due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to a Facebook post, the district will close schools for four weeks from March 16 to April 10.

In Northern Kentucky, Boone County has decided to cancel normal classes.

WXIX reports the Boone County district will move to non-traditional instruction on Monday, March 16 up to Monday, April 10, according to a statement from Superintendent Randy Poe.

If Kentucky's state of emergency is lifted before April 20, classes may resume, Poe said.